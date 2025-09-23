Is OpenDoor Technologies a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Key Points Shares in OpenDoor Technologies have surged tremendously over the last few months.

Some of the company's fundamental challenges remain.

Penny stocks can be particularly attractive to investors who hope to make millions in the stock market. These equities tend to be small and volatile, and when things work out, they tend to generate multibagger returns.

With shares up 450% year to date, OpenDoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is an excellent example of this phenomenon. But is this explosive rally the start of a sustainable, fundamentals-driven bull run or just another dead cat bounce? Let's dig deeper to find out.

A unique business model

Before generative AI stole the show in 2022, e-commerce was one of Wall Street's favorite hype cycles. We all remember how platforms like Amazon and eBay revolutionized shopping with their online marketplaces. OpenDoor Technology aimed to bring similar disruption to the real estate market with its digitized platform for buying and selling homes.

On the surface, the real estate industry looks primed for disruption. In the United States, buying or selling a house can feel woefully outdated. Real estate agents, legal fees, taxes, and other factors can add up to 8% to 10% of a home's selling price in closing costs. OpenDoor aimed to streamline the process through proprietary algorithms that could quickly value a home and purchase it while offering immediate cash to the seller.

The value proposition was pretty straightforward. While the seller might be accepting a lower offer than they could get from traditional methods, OpenDoor allowed them to bypass the costly middlemen without having to deal with uncertainties like buyer financing, approvals, and inspections.

So what went wrong?

While OpenDoor's iBuying business model looks great on the surface, there are some critical challenges. For starters, real estate inventory comes with tremendous carrying costs like property taxes, insurance, and repairs. This significant cash drain forces OpenDoor to try to flip its properties quickly, potentially leading to losses if it mistimes the market.

Opendoor's second-quarter earnings highlight the drawbacks of its strategy. Revenue grew by just 4% year over year to $1.57 billion. And more alarmingly, a whopping 36% of OpenDoor's homes have remained on the market for longer than 120 days (up from 14% in the prior-year period). This trend suggests the company's algorithm is failing to identify the correct purchase opportunities or get its timing right, causing OpenDoor to be overexposed to poorly performing housing markets.

Why is OpenDoor stock surging?

Considering its fundamental challenges, it's hard to understand why OpenDoor stock is surging. However, there are some reasons to be cautiously optimistic. The Federal Reserve began lowering interest rates to spur the economy. This move has already led to a drop in mortgage rates, which could spur growth in the housing market and help OpenDoor move its inventory at higher prices. Investors also seem optimistic about the company's new leadership strategy.

This month, OpenDoor named Kaz Nejatian (formerly of Shopify) as its new CEO. At the same time, its founders, Keith Rabois and Eric Wu, rejoined the board of directors to help reinvigorate the company. Under new leadership, the company plans to leverage AI software to build an edge in factors like home pricing and assessments -- with plans to eventually "reinvent" real estate through AI agents that can assist at multiple points during the homebuying process.

But while OpenDoor's new AI strategy sounds great in theory, there are very few tangible results investors can look at to evaluate its success so far. It might make sense to wait for more information to become available before considering a position in this largely hype-driven stock.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Shopify, and eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.