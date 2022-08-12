Opendoor Technologies Looks a Lot Better Following This Zillow Partnership

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock has been on the move, up more than 5% so far this week.

The company, which offers a digital marketplace for real estate and buys homes, agreed to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (or FTC) concerning allegations about Opendoor’s sales practices.

Opendoor also released its second-quarter 2022 financial results, which highlighted strong revenue growth. Additionally, Opendoor is partnering with Zillow (NASDAQ:Z, NASDAQ:ZG) to effectively create a real-estate super-app. These developments are all bullish for OPEN stock.

Is real estate a dying market in 2022? Is iBuying a thing of the past? Clearly, Opendoor Technologies wants to convince its stakeholders that the answer is no to both of these questions.

Yet, some financial traders will remain skeptical. A triple-shot of positive news developments, however, should quell the critics’ concerns while bolstering the buyers’ conviction in Opendoor Technologies.

OPEN Stock Holders Should Be Relieved

Legal problems can be a nightmare for a company and its shareholders. In Opendoor’s case, the company was dogged by allegations concerning its sales practices.

Reportedly, the FTC was concerned that Opendoor Technologies allegedly made unsubstantiated claims regarding how much money people would make if they sold their homes to Opendoor, as opposed to using traditional real estate sales methods.

It looks like this multi-year investigation will finally come to a resolution, however. To settle the case, Opendoor will pay the FTC $62 million without admitting the allegations. This should come as a relief to OPEN stock investors who were worried about the FTC probe.

This development, by itself, probably won’t be enough to get Opendoor shares back to their 52-week high of $25.33. There are two other bullish news catalysts, though.

Opendoor and Zillow Create a Super-App

Opendoor Technologies’ second-quarter 2022 results should give the company’s shareholders an immediate confidence boost. For one thing, the company’s revenue increased 254% year over year to $4.2 billion.

Plus, Opendoor’s 10,482 total homes sold in Q2 represented a 201% year-over-year improvement.

Granted, the company did post a net earnings loss of $54 million for 2022’s second quarter, so there’s still room for improvement. On the other hand, this bottom-line result is a vast improvement over the $144 million net loss from the year-earlier quarter.

On top of all that, Opendoor Technologies just disclosed a multi-year agreement with Zillow. This partnership will, according to the press release, “allow home sellers on the Zillow platform to seamlessly request an Opendoor offer to sell their home.”

In other words, Zillow is effectively transforming from an app to an all-in-one super-app. As Zillow Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Wacksman explained, users will be able to sell on the open market with a Zillow Premier Agent partner, and then get a cash offer from Opendoor.

The idea is to “pair Zillow’s audience and brand power with Opendoor’s selling solution in one easy place,” Wacksman said. Really, it’s surprising that this partnership didn’t happen a long time ago as it’s a perfect fit for both companies.

What You Can Do Now

Between Opendoor’s powerful revenue acceleration and the company’s collaboration with Zillow, the bullish case for OPEN stock is looking stronger than it has in quite a while.

Furthermore, there’s the relief of knowing that Opendoor has finally resolved the aforementioned FTC investigation. It may just be a matter of time, then, before Opendoor Technologies shares are worth $25 again. Therefore, it makes sense to take a long position in anticipation of further upside.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Opendoor Technologies Looks a Lot Better Following This Zillow Partnership appeared first on InvestorPlace.

