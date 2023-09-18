Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed the most recent trading day at $3.19, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 67.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $985.97 million, down 70.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.61% and -53.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.