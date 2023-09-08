Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed the most recent trading day at $3.78, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Opendoor Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.97 million, down 70.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion, which would represent changes of -32.61% and -53.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.