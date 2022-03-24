Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $9.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Opendoor Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.21 billion, up 462.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $16.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -305% and +100.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.35% lower. Opendoor Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

