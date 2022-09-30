Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $3.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 11.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Opendoor Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, down 1750% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 7.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $14.26 billion, which would represent changes of -20% and +77.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower within the past month. Opendoor Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

