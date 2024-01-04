Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed the most recent trading day at $4.02, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

The the stock of company has risen by 16.81% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.18, reflecting a 75.68% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $831.24 million, showing a 70.91% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Opendoor Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

