Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $3.14, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 11.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Opendoor Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 750% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 7.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $14.26 billion, which would represent changes of -20% and +77.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. Opendoor Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.