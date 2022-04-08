Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $7.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 9.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Opendoor Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Opendoor Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 275%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.21 billion, up 462.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $16.11 billion, which would represent changes of -305% and +100.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

