Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) reached $2.64, with a -1.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 28.34% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 67.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $985.97 million, down 70.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion, which would represent changes of -32.61% and -53.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Opendoor Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.