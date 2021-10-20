Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.3%, they need remain vigilant. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$13m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Opendoor Technologies

The Co-Founder, Eric Chung Wu, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.3m worth of shares at a price of US$14.93 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$24.02). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 1.6% of Eric Chung Wu's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Opendoor Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Opendoor Technologies insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Opendoor Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Opendoor Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Opendoor Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

