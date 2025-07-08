Opendoor Technologies Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Opendoor will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 5, 2025. Following the report, the company will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the results and its business performance. Interested participants can access the live webcast on Opendoor’s investor relations website, where an archived version will also be available for one year. Opendoor, a leader in e-commerce for residential real estate, aims to simplify the process of buying and selling homes.

Potential Positives

Opendoor is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, potentially highlighting growth and financial performance that could positively impact investor confidence.

The scheduledearnings conference callwill provide an opportunity for management to communicate directly with investors and analysts, fostering transparency and engagement.

The availability of a live webcast and archived replay shows a commitment to accessibility and shareholder communication, likely enhancing trust among stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any updates or expectations regarding the company's financial performance for the second quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The timing of the earnings report, being set for August 5, could indicate a deliberate strategy of delaying information, raising concerns about the company's financial health in the interim period.



There is no mention of specific metrics or performance indicators that could excite or reassure stakeholders, potentially reflecting weaker performance or a lack of transparency.

FAQ

When will Opendoor announce its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Opendoor will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

What time is the Opendoorearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on August 5, 2025.

Where can I access the Opendoorearnings callwebcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of Opendoor's investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the Opendoorearnings call

Yes, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on Opendoor's investor relations website.

What is the mission of Opendoor Technologies Inc.?

Opendoor's mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time, simplifying home buying and selling.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025 following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.





What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call





When: Tuesday, August 5, 2025





Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)





Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website,



https://investor.opendoor.com







Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at



https://investor.opendoor.com









About Opendoor







Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.





For more information, please visit



www.opendoor.com



.







Contacts









Investors:









investors@opendoor.com









Media:









press@opendoor.com





