Opendoor Technologies Chairman And CEO Carrie Wheeler To Step Down

August 15, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - e-commerce platform Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (OPEN) announced Friday that Carrie Wheeler, Opendoor's current CEO and Chair of the Board, has made the decision to step down from her roles with the company, also effective immediately.

The Board has appointed Shrisha Radhakrishna as President and interim CEO, also effective immediately.

Wheeler will act as an advisor to the Board through the end of the year. The Board has elected Eric Feder, President of LenX, Lennar Homes' strategic investing arm, as Lead Independent Director.

In conjunction with the company's strategic evolution, Wheeler approached the Board of Directors and they began a CEO succession planning process in mid-2025, retaining Spencer Stuart to assist with the process. The CEO search is well underway.

Radhakrishna currently serves as Opendoor's Chief Technology & Product Officer since 2024. Since joining as CTPO, Shrisha Radhakrishna has rallied the organization around a simple mandate: ship game-changing products for customers, faster.

Before joining Opendoor, he was Chief Technology & Product Officer at LegalZoom. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Intuit.

