Opendoor Technologies Appoints Alphabet Executive Selim Freiha As CFO

October 01, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) said that it has appointed Selim Freiha as Chief Financial Officer and Shrisha Radhakrishna as Chief Technology & Product Officer.

Selim joins Opendoor from Alphabet Inc., where he served as Vice President, leading Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis, and prior to that led Finance for Google Commerce and Payments. Prior to Alphabet Inc., Selim spent 17 years at eBay in roles such as Head of Corporate FP&A, CFO of eBay Markets, and VP, Investor Relations.

Most recently, Shrisha served as Chief Technology & Product Officer at LegalZoom. Prior to that, Shrisha spent over a decade at Intuit, where he pioneered the development of QuickBooks Self-Employed and QuickBooks Online—two of the fastest-growing products in Intuit's history.

Selim and Shrisha will join the Opendoor executive team in November.

