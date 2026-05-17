Is Opendoor Stock a Buy After Its CEO Purchased 100,000 Shares?

Key Points

CEO Kasra Nejatian purchased 100,000 shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $488,000 on May 11, 2026.

This trade increased Nejatian's direct ownership to 83,578,299 shares following the transaction.

All shares are held directly; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction.

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On May 11, 2026, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) Chief Executive Officer Kasra Nejatian reported the open-market purchase of 100,000 shares as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 100,000 Transaction value $487,800 Post-transaction shares (direct) 83,578,299 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $407.69 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($4.88).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Kasra Nejatian's historical trading activity?

Since September 2025, Nejatian has made two open-market purchases totaling 225,000 shares, with this latest acquisition representing 44% of that net accumulation, and the cadence remains in line with his recent activity.

Since September 2025, Nejatian has made two open-market purchases totaling 225,000 shares, with this latest acquisition representing 44% of that net accumulation, and the cadence remains in line with his recent activity. What is the impact on Nejatian's ownership stake?

The transaction increased his direct holdings to 83,578,299 shares, maintaining full direct ownership and representing a 0.013% increase in position size relative to pre-trade levels.

The transaction increased his direct holdings to 83,578,299 shares, maintaining full direct ownership and representing a 0.013% increase in position size relative to pre-trade levels. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved?

No; all shares acquired were purchased directly, with no involvement of options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs.

No; all shares acquired were purchased directly, with no involvement of options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs. Does the purchase indicate a change in sentiment or strategy?

This transaction is consistent with routine, incremental accumulation rather than a shift in investment posture, and does not materially alter Nejatian's exposure to Opendoor Technologies.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $4.85 Market capitalization $4.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.94 billion 1-year price change 499.26%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Opendoor offers a digital platform for buying and selling residential real estate, as well as providing title insurance and escrow services.

It operates an iBuyer model, purchasing homes directly from sellers and reselling them to buyers, generating revenue from home sales and related services.

The company targets individual homebuyers and sellers across the United States seeking a streamlined, online real estate transaction experience.

Opendoor Technologies is a leading digital real estate platform focused on simplifying residential property transactions in the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 11 purchase of Opendoor shares by new CEO Kasra Nejatian, who took over the position in the fall of 2025, signals his confidence in the company’s future. He certainly didn’t need to buy the stock, given he owns over 83 million shares.

Nejatian introduced a new strategy for the company, called Opendoor 2.0, which is focused on using artificial intelligence to rapidly buy and sell homes. He pointed to first quarter metrics around the company’s home inventory as an indication the business was on back on track, stating, “Performance is among the strongest in our 10+ year operating history.“

Q1 home purchases increased 45% quarter over quarter, and was at levels not seen since 2022. That said, Q1 revenue totaled $720 million, down from $1.2 billion a year ago. This contributed to Opendoor’s net loss increasing to $173 million from a loss of $85 million in the prior year.

While the Q1 results show some promise in the new strategy, investors may want to wait for subsequent quarterly performance before deciding if the AI-driven approach makes Opendoor stock worth owning.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.