Opendoor Still Has to Prove Itself

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Jan. 5, 2021, to remove some incorrect information.

The shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) have trended lower since they began trading on Dec. 18. That sets the stock apart from many companies that have recently gone public, a large number of which have soared after going public. However, I think investors may be right about Opendoor stock.

I don’t expect the company to be a bust. Actually, I think Opendoor may be going public at the right time. According to the company’s website, “Every month we buy hundreds of homes helping homeowners across the country get to their next chapter.” The company specializes in buying homes online.

In a post-pandemic world, portability will be the name of the game. Further, the magnitude of urban flight due to Covid-19 may be exaggerated, and there is some evidence that many of those fleeing cities are moving to other urban areas.

All of those points should help Opendoor. The company operates in about 20 metropolitan markets nationwide, and it will be looking to expand.

The problem that I foresee is that Opendoor’s market opportunity may not be as large as it thinks. That, however, could change.

The Experience Generations

My generation was probably the last that was encouraged to “plant roots.” Yet even as I get older, I’m balancing the desire for routine with the freedom of portability. I have to admit that the latter wins most of the time.

My children, who are in the millennial/Generation Z generations, will likely have more transient lives than I have had. And as InvestorPlace columnist Luke Lango correctly noted, the process of selling a home needs to be updated.

So in the current environment, the demand for Opendoor’s service may actually be rather low. And, as I’ll explain below, the company has placed an important restriction on its service.

Tough Competition, But a Cautious Buy

One of the challenges that Opendoor faces is that it operates in a sector that is filled with competition. InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin points out that, despite Opendoor’s current lead in the online real estate market, competitors such as Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are in the space along with other startups. So Opendoor at this point is facing tough competition.

Also, Lango suggests that Opendoor could be as disruptive as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But Opendoor is not available in all areas of the country at this time. Amazon never faced that hurdle.

But going public could help the company expand its reach and breadth of its offerings. Investors should, however, realize that Opendoor stock is still a speculative stock that’s in its infancy. A small position in the name is justified. But let the company prove itself to you before taking a large position in it.

