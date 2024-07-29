Opendoor (OPEN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Opendoor Technologies OPEN is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, after market close.

OPEN surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 25%, on average.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 26.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have declined due to lower purchase volumes.

Acquisition volume growth is expected to have benefited from further expansion of its partnership channels. Also, purchasing homes is likely to have been driven by spread reductions made across the year and added contributions from the company’s partnership channels. The contribution margin is anticipated to have improved by fewer old book home sales. Adjusted operating expenses are likely to have gained from an increase in marketing spend.

The consensus estimate for the company’s loss per share is pegged at 11 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 31 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have been affected by weak margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OPEN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OPEN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3 per share, suggesting a 6.3% year-over-year rise. Gartner surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 19.5%.

IT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 30.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $971.7 million, indicating an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of $4.5 per share, implying a 7.6% year-over-year rise. CPAY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one and met in one, average being 0.02%.

CPAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 7.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.