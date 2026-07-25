OpenAI's Sam Altman Is Betting Big on Nuclear -- Should You Follow Him Into Oklo?

Key Points

Oklo is trying to innovate in nuclear reactors.

It does not yet have a design approved by regulators.

The company is likely to lose money for many years.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Sam Altman is well known for leading OpenAI, the disruptive force that created the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. But he is also a disruptive force as a backer of technologies across a range of industries, most famously at nuclear energy start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). The stock went on a miracle run last year on bullish enthusiasm tied to the power needs of AI data centers, hitting a market cap of around $25 billion in 2025.

Now shares are down 75% in less than a year. Does that mean you should follow Altman and his investment worth hundreds of millions of dollars and buy the dip on Oklo stock?

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Nuclear energy innovation

Nuclear energy may be a way to generate electricity for power-hungry AI data centers without raising residential electric bills.

Companies like Oklo are designing small modular reactors that can directly power these data centers, skipping the electric grid. In fact, Oklo aims to build its own nuclear power facilities and operate them for customers such as Meta Platforms, which has signed a large agreement with Oklo.

Such contracts could generate reliable revenue in the billions of dollars year after year for AI data centers. Oklo is currently working with the Department of Energy on a pilot reactor in Idaho to pave the way for this future growth. However, as of this writing, its design has not been fully approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The truth about Oklo stock

The fact that Oklo does not have a working reactor design today means it might be many years -- if not a decade -- before it starts operating its first power plant for a customer like Meta Platforms. Right now, it is generating zero revenue and will generate only a negligible amount from its isotope business for the foreseeable future.

Over the last 12 months, free cash flow was negative $154 million. This figure will only get worse as the business scales up manufacturing. Plus, even after this share price collapse, Oklo still trades at a market cap of $7.6 billion, despite zero revenue. A combination like this is a recipe for massive investor risk. Just because the stock has already fallen 75% does not mean it cannot fall another 75% from here. Avoid buying the dip on Oklo stock today.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.