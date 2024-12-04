OpenAI’s ChatGPT has over 300M users each week, Verge reports

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI, said that the company’s ChatGPT now has over 300M users each week, The Verge’s Emma Roth reports, citing comments during the The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. “Our product has scaled … now we have more than 300 million weekly active users,” Altman said. “We have users sending more than 1 billion messages per day to ChatGPT.” The product hit 200M weekly active users in August of this year, the author notes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.