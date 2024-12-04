News & Insights

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has over 300M users each week, Verge reports

December 04, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI, said that the company’s ChatGPT now has over 300M users each week, The Verge’s Emma Roth reports, citing comments during the The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. “Our product has scaled … now we have more than 300 million weekly active users,” Altman said. “We have users sending more than 1 billion messages per day to ChatGPT.” The product hit 200M weekly active users in August of this year, the author notes.

