OpenAI's board approached Anthropic CEO about top job and merger - sources

November 20, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST

Nov 20 (Reuters) - OpenAI's board of directors approached rival Anthropic's CEO about replacing chief Sam Altman and potentially merging the two AI startups, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The news, reported earlier by The Information on Monday, follows various reported calls to find Altman's successor days after OpenAI's board ousted him.

OpenAI declined to comment and board member Adam D'Angelo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Sunday the board offered ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to be its interim chief, who accepted. Meanwhile, Altman agreed to join the startup's backer Microsoft MSFT.O along with other key personnel from OpenAI. By Monday, nearly all of the startup's more than 700 employees threatened to quit, including one of its executives on OpenAI's now four-person board.

Anthropic has won investments from Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google and Amazon.com AMZN.O. Its Claude AI models have vied for prominence with OpenAI's GPT series.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sam Holmes)

