News & Insights

US Markets

OpenAI's Altman to meet chipmakers Samsung, SK Hynix execs on Friday -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 25, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is visiting South Korea on Friday and meeting leaders of chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Altman is expected to discuss potential partnerships for making chips, the sources said, declining to be identified.

OpenAI, Samsung and SK did not have an immediate comment.

Altman is trying to raise billions of dollars for a chip venture for setting up a network of factories that will manufacture semiconductors, with chipmakers as potential partners, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Both SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics make high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in artificial intelligence chipsets, while Samsung Electronics also contract manufactures chips in competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW.

SK Hynix said on Thursday it seeks to become a "a total AI memory provider" after reporting a surprise December quarter profit on strong demand for memory chips used in AI.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.