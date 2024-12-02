OpenAI weighs introducing advertising to its AI products, FT reports

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI is mulling introducing advertising to its AI products, as the ChatGPT maker eyes new revenue streams as it restructures to become a for-profit entity, the Financial Times’ Madhumita Murgia, Cristina Criddle, and George Hammond report. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar told FT that the startup was considering an ads model, noting that it plans to be “thoughtful” about when and where to implement such ads. In a statement following the interview, Friar added: “Our current business is experiencing rapid growth and we see significant opportunities within our existing business model. While we’re open to exploring other revenue streams in the future, we have no active plans to pursue advertising.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MSFT:
- Michael Saylor Urges Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Go All-In on Bitcoin
- Musk Revives His Lawsuit Against OpenAI to Prevent Formation of For-Profit Entity
- AI race entering new stage, Nvidia won’t be only winner, Barron’s says
- META vs. MSFT: Which AI Leader Offers Better Long-Term Returns?
- Canadian Media Companies File Lawsuit Against OpenAI Claiming Copyright Infringement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.