News & Insights

Stocks

OpenAI weighs introducing advertising to its AI products, FT reports

December 02, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI is mulling introducing advertising to its AI products, as the ChatGPT maker eyes new revenue streams as it restructures to become a for-profit entity, the Financial Times’ Madhumita Murgia, Cristina Criddle, and George Hammond report. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar told FT that the startup was considering an ads model, noting that it plans to be “thoughtful” about when and where to implement such ads. In a statement following the interview, Friar added: “Our current business is experiencing rapid growth and we see significant opportunities within our existing business model. While we’re open to exploring other revenue streams in the future, we have no active plans to pursue advertising.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.