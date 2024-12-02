OpenAI weighs introducing advertising to its AI products, FT reports

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI is mulling introducing advertising to its AI products, as the ChatGPT maker eyes new revenue streams as it restructures to become a for-profit entity, the Financial Times’ Madhumita Murgia, Cristina Criddle, and George Hammond report. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar told FT that the startup was considering an ads model, noting that it plans to be “thoughtful” about when and where to implement such ads. In a statement following the interview, Friar added: “Our current business is experiencing rapid growth and we see significant opportunities within our existing business model. While we’re open to exploring other revenue streams in the future, we have no active plans to pursue advertising.”

