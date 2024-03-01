OpenAI to name new board members in March, Washington Post reports

Rewrites headline, paragraph 1; adds background and details from paragraph 2

Feb 29 (Reuters) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

However, Altman returned just days later, with OpenAI also unveiling a new initial board with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair.

OpenAI's new board has since on an active search for six members with expertise in fields from technology to safety and policy.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI investors were unlikely to get a seat on the non-profit's board either, sources earlier told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company's investors were misled.

