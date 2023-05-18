News & Insights

OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 18, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said on Thursday it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and would sync history across devices, OpenAI said.

"ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," the company added.

GPT-4 is a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.

Earlier in February, OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 per month.

The company said it was starting the roll-out for iOS in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to Meta to trumpet their own offerings.

