OpenAI tells TechCrunch it will not release Orion model in 2024

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI told TechCrunch that the ChatGPT maker does not plan to release an AI model code-named Orion this year, denying a previous report on the company’s product roadmap. “We don’t have plans to release a model code-named Orion this year,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. “We do plan to release a lot of other great technology.”

