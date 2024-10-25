News & Insights

OpenAI tells TechCrunch it will not release Orion model in 2024

October 25, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI told TechCrunch that the ChatGPT maker does not plan to release an AI model code-named Orion this year, denying a previous report on the company’s product roadmap. “We don’t have plans to release a model code-named Orion this year,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. “We do plan to release a lot of other great technology.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

