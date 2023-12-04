OpenAI Takes On China: Company Files Trademarks For Future AI Models

U.S. artificial intelligence leader OpenAI is seeking entry into the Chinese market after filing trademarks for two future models.

A report on Monday in the South China Morning Post said the company, backed by tech giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), submitted applications for “GPT-6” and “GPT-7” in China.

OpenAI OpCo, the primary entity of the San Francisco-based company, lodged two applications for each model: first, under class 9 for scientific instruments, and second, under class 42 for technological services.

New Market Opportunities

While none of OpenAI’s services are currently available in China, the company is still waiting final approval on three prior trademark applications for “GPT-4“, the current version; “GPT-5” and “Whisper,” an automatic speech recognition tool.

Chinese patent approval could potentially open up a vast new market for the company, and underpin future funding from Microsoft and other investors.

The news failed to move shares in exchange traded funds tracking AI companies on Monday.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was down 1.5% and Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSE:IGPT) fell 2.5%.

Launched only a year ago, ChatGPT was initially built on GPT-3.5. Since then, with the backing and funding of Microsoft, among other early investors, the company expanded the capabilities of its large language models.

“The current AI systems utilized by a lot of businesses are incredibly intelligent and sophisticated, many of which blow your mind at how clever the automated responses are,” said Michael Knowles, founder of ROAR Digital Marketing. “But we haven't seen anything yet.”

Will Regulators Keep Up With Developments?

Just prior to his being fired and subsequent reinstatement as CEO of OpenAI last month, Sam Altman was reportedly working on Q* — an AI system that was reportedly able to solve basic math problems it had never seen before.

At a conference on the Thursday before his sacking Altman said that he was in the room when OpenAI “pushed the veil of ignorance back and the frontier of discovery forward.”

China appeared to be ahead of the U.S. and other regulatory jurisdictions in its governance of artificial intelligence, with frameworks already mapped out for its use and what its limitations should be.

“Companies offering AI-enabled products and services in China need to consider carefully whether their products and services comply with these new requirements,” said Peter Schildkraut, AI and telecom regulatory lawyer at Arnold & Porter in a paper from April.

