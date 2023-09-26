News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

OpenAI seeks valuation of up to $90 bln in sale of existing shares - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds details on possible share sale in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 26 (Reuters) - OpenAI is talking to investors about a possible share sale that would value the artificial-intelligence startup behind ChatGPT at between $80 billion to $90 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to allow employees to sell their existing shares as opposed to the company issuing new ones to raise additional capital, according to the report.

OpenAI representatives have begun pitching investors on the deal, though it is possible the terms could change, WSJ reported.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.