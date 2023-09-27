News & Insights

OpenAI says ChatGPT can now browse internet

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 27, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI said on Wednesday that ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide users with current information and that browsing is no longer limited to data before September 2021.

"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," the company said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OpenAI announced a major update to ChatGPT earlier this week that will enable the viral chatbot to have voice conversations with users and interact using images, moving it closer to popular artificial intelligence (AI) assistants like Apple's AAPL.O Siri.

The artificial intelligence startup behind ChatGPT is talking to investors about a possible sale of existing shares at a much higher valuation from a few months ago, media reports said on Tuesday.

