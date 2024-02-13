News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy departs firm

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 13, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Andrej Karpathy, an artificial intelligence researcher and one of the founding members of OpenAI, said in a post on social media platform X that he departed the Microsoft-backed MSFT.O company on Monday.

The news marks a significant departure from OpenAI, one of the top labs competing to develop increasingly capable artificial intelligence.

"My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens," Karpathy said in the post on Tuesday.

Karpathy, who joined OpenAI in his second stint last year, was previously a senior director for AI at TeslaTSLA.O where he played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology.

Karpathy had studied under prominent Stanford AI scientist Fei-Fei Li and joined OpenAI as one of its earliest staffers before moving to Tesla. He recently spoke about the idea of AI known as large language models acting as a new kind of computer operating system.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.