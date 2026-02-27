Markets
OpenAI Raises $110 Bln At $730 Bln Valuation; SoftBank, NVIDIA, Amazon Invest

February 27, 2026 — 12:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - OpenAI said it has secured $110 billion in new funding at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, marking one of the largest capital raises in the technology sector.

The investment includes $30 billion each from SoftBank and NVIDIA Corp., and $50 billion from Amazon.com Inc.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and said it has secured next-generation inference compute from NVIDIA to support growing artificial intelligence demand.

OpenAI said AI usage continues to expand across consumers and enterprises. ChatGPT now has more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million consumer subscribers, while more than 9 million paying business users rely on its tools. Weekly users of Codex, its software development tool, have more than tripled this year to 1.6 million.

The company said the new funding will expand infrastructure, distribution and global reach as frontier AI moves into broader daily use.

