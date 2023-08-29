News & Insights

OpenAI on pace for over $1 bln revenue as big companies boost AI spending - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 29, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it, the Information reported on Tuesday.

The Microsoft-backed company is generating more than $80 million in revenue per month, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

