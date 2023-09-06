News & Insights

OpenAI, Microsoft hit with new US consumer privacy class action

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 06, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

By Blake Brittain

Sept 6 (Reuters) - OpenAI and its main backer Microsoft MSFT.O are facing at least their second class action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court for allegedly breaking several privacy laws in developing OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence systems.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday on behalf of two unnamed software engineers who use ChatGPT, accuses the companies of training their fast-growing AI technology using stolen personal information from hundreds of millions of internet users.

The lawsuit, brought by personal-injury law giant Morgan & Morgan, is largely identical to a complaint filed by the public-interest focused Clarkson Law Firm against OpenAI and Microsoft in June, with dozens of pages repeated verbatim from the earlier case.

Clarkson Law Firm managing partner Ryan Clarkson said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes the chance to work with Morgan & Morgan to "hold BigAI accountable for their mass theft of personal information and violations of privacy, property, and consumer rights."

Representatives for Morgan & Morgan, OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new lawsuit on Wednesday. The companies have not yet responded in court to the lawsuit from June.

In addition to the privacy cases, tech companies including Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and Stability AI have been hit with recent lawsuits over the "scraping" of copyrighted materials and personal data from across the internet to train their generative AI systems.

OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history earlier this year, reaching 100 million active users in January only two months after it was launched. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in the company.

Tuesday's lawsuit accuses OpenAI of misusing the plaintiffs' personal data from social media platforms and other sites to train ChatGPT and other systems. It said the two engineers who brought the lawsuit are concerned that the companies have incorporated their "skills and expertise" into products that could "someday result in [their] professional obsolescence."

The engineers asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and to order the companies to implement safeguards preventing the misuse of private data.

The case is A.T. v. OpenAI LP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-04557.

For the plaintiffs: Michael Ram, John Yanchunis and Ryan McGee of Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group

For OpenAI and Microsoft: attorney information not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

