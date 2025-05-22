OpenAI Launches First International Stargate AI Hub In UAE Under New Sovereign AI Initiative

(RTTNews) - OpenAI Thursday unveiled Stargate UAE, its first overseas deployment of the Stargate AI infrastructure platform, in partnership with G42, Oracle (ORCL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Cisco (CSCO), and SoftBank.

Developed alongside the U.S. government and supported by President Trump, this marks the inaugural project under OpenAI for Countries, a program helping nations build sovereign AI capabilities aligned with democratic values.

Stargate UAE will establish a 1 GW compute cluster in Abu Dhabi—200 MW operational by 2026—and reciprocally, the UAE will invest in U.S. Stargate infrastructure. The deal builds on a U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership and the UAE's $1.4 trillion U.S. investment pledge.

Beyond extending OpenAI's January Stargate rollout, this collaboration enables nationwide ChatGPT access in the UAE and regional AI service coverage within a 2,000-mile radius, reaching up to half the globe's population.

OpenAI aims to replicate this model in nine additional countries, beginning with an Asia-Pacific roadshow led by Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

ORCL is currently trading at $158.76 up $1.58 or 1.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.