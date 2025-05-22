Markets
ORCL

OpenAI Launches First International Stargate AI Hub In UAE Under New Sovereign AI Initiative

May 22, 2025 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OpenAI Thursday unveiled Stargate UAE, its first overseas deployment of the Stargate AI infrastructure platform, in partnership with G42, Oracle (ORCL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Cisco (CSCO), and SoftBank.

Developed alongside the U.S. government and supported by President Trump, this marks the inaugural project under OpenAI for Countries, a program helping nations build sovereign AI capabilities aligned with democratic values.

Stargate UAE will establish a 1 GW compute cluster in Abu Dhabi—200 MW operational by 2026—and reciprocally, the UAE will invest in U.S. Stargate infrastructure. The deal builds on a U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership and the UAE's $1.4 trillion U.S. investment pledge.

Beyond extending OpenAI's January Stargate rollout, this collaboration enables nationwide ChatGPT access in the UAE and regional AI service coverage within a 2,000-mile radius, reaching up to half the globe's population.

OpenAI aims to replicate this model in nine additional countries, beginning with an Asia-Pacific roadshow led by Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

ORCL is currently trading at $158.76 up $1.58 or 1.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.