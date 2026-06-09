OpenAI Just Filed for an IPO After Anthropic Beat It to the Punch. Here's What That Means for the AI Investing Race.

Key Points

The AI race is shifting from private to public markets.

Anthropic and OpenAI will have greater transparency.

Investors will have more say on how they want to profit from AI growth.

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One week after artificial intelligence company Anthropic filed for a confidential IPO, its biggest competitor tossed its own hat into the ring. OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, announced on June 8 that it has also filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission -- the first step toward an initial public offering that would allow the company to offer shares in the stock market.

These two companies have a lot of history. OpenAI is the older of the two, embracing a mission to “ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity” and promoting a full-stack consumer ecosystem that controls every layer of the user experience. Anthropic, meanwhile, was founded by former OpenAI executives in 2021 and emphasizes “reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems” with stronger safeguards and more predictable outcomes.

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Anthropic may be the bigger of the two right now, but it’s close -- after raising $65 billion in May, it has a valuation of $965 billion. OpenAI’s most recent valuation was in March, following a fundraising round that brought in $122 billion. It finished that round with a valuation of $852 billion.

So, it’s very likely that both of these companies, when they go public, will be valued around $1 trillion, making them some of the biggest companies by market cap on the planet. And by going public, it will forever change how investors consider AI investments. Here are three ways that the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs will change the game for AI investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

No. 1: The race is changing from private funding to public markets

For years, investors seeking to buy shares in OpenAI and Anthropic were largely relegated to the sidelines. Hedge funds, high-net-worth individuals, and company officials recognized as accredited investors could often buy in, but retail investors had to be more creative and buy an indirect interest in the two companies.

Some ways to buy early include the Ark Venture Fund, a closed-end fund available on apps such as Titan or SoFi Technologies, that holds both Anthropic and OpenAI. Another closed-end fund, the Destiny Tech100 has significant exposure as well, with 18.1% of the fund weighted to Anthropic and 5.8% made up of OpenAI.

You can also invest in publicly traded companies that have taken a stake in the two AI companies, such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia.

But once Anthropic and OpenAI go public, investors will be able to buy shares directly through their brokerage.

No. 2: There will be greater transparency

Private companies are just that -- private. They can keep some information under wraps, and they don’t have to disclose revenue, losses, spending, or corporate risks. That’s the trade-off -- if a company is going to raise money by offering shares in the stock market, it has to file regular reports with the SEC and answer to shareholders.

OpenAI spoke to that issue specifically when it announced its confidential IPO filing. “We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company,” it said.

Right now, would-be investors don’t have much to rely on when evaluating either of these companies. And in the confidential IPO process, companies can keep financial results and other sensitive information private until the SEC completes its review, giving them a chance to discuss the filing privately with regulators and iron out any problems.

But once going public, companies must issue regular disclosures, release financial results, conduct quarterly earnings calls, and meet other requirements, making it much easier for an investor to accurately evaluate the stock’s performance and decide whether to buy -- or sell -- shares.

No. 3: It broadens AI investing

It’s easy to consider OpenAI and Anthropic as a two-horse race. But there are many others. SpaceX, which acquired xAI and is going public on June 12, is a major AI stock. So is Meta Platforms, which operates the Llama ecosystem; Alphabet, which has the Gemini LLM and a complete ecosystem.

Investors have long had to decide whether to invest in AI chip companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices; cloud providers such as Amazon, Google, or Microsoft; data center providers such as Nebius Group and CoreWeave; or pick-and-shovel infrastructure stocks such as Credo Technology and ASML.

Now investors will be able to gain direct involvement in the companies building leading generative AI models and applications, rather than limiting themselves to the infrastructure that powers them. The result is a much broader financial universe, giving investors greater say over how they want to profit from this growing technology.

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.