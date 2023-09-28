OpenAI, Jony Ive in talks to raise $1 bln from SoftBank for AI device venture - FT

News & Insights

September 28, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in advanced talks with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank's 9984.T Masayoshi Son to build the "iPhone of artificial intelligence", fuelled by more than $1 billion in funding from the Japanese conglomerate, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief, has tapped Ive’s company LoveFrom to develop the ChatGPT creator’s first consumer device, the report said.

Discussions are said to be “serious” but no deal has been agreed on, and it could be several months before a venture is formally announced, the report said, adding that Son, Altman and Ive have discussed creating a company that would draw on talent and technology from their three groups.

SoftBank declined to comment on the FT report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Ive and LoveFrom could not be reached for comment.

Tech website The Information first reported on Tuesday that Ive and Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device and that Softbank's Son has also been involved in some aspects of the conversation.

Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He spent more than two decades at the tech giant and led the design of the candy-colored iMacs that helped Apple re-emerge from near death in the 1990s as well as the design of the iPhone.

SoftBank has been looking for deals in AI, including a potential investment in OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its Arm ARM.O unit, the FT reported earlier this month, adding that Son was looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in the technology.

