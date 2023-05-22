OpenAI is exploring collective decisions on AI, like Wikipedia entries

May 22 (Reuters) - ChatGPT's creator OpenAI is testing how to gather broad input on decisions impacting its artificial intelligence, its president Greg Brockman said on Monday.

At AI Forward, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and SV Angel, Brockman discussed the broad contours of how the maker of the wildly popular chatbot is seeking regulation of AI globally. One announcement he previewed is akin to the model of Wikipedia, which he said requires people with diverse views to coalesce and agree on the encyclopedia's entries.

"We’re not just sitting in Silicon Valley thinking we can write these rules for everyone," he said of AI policy. “We’re starting to think about democratic decision-making."

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.