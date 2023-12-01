OpenAI delays custom GPT store's launch- Axios

Adds background on GPTs and GPT store in paragraph 4

Dec 1 (Reuters) - ChatGPT maker OpenAI has delayed the launch of its custom GPT store until early 2024, Axios reported on Friday, citing a memo to developers.

During its first developer conference in November, OpenAI introduced the custom GPTs and store, which were set to be launched later that month.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. The delay comes against the backdrop of the startup's surprise ouster of its CEO Sam Altman and his subsequent reinstatment following threats by employees to quit.

The GPTs are early versions of AI assistants that perform real-world tasks such as booking flights on behalf of a user. It is also expected to allow users to share their GPTs and earn money based on the number of users.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.