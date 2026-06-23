OpenAI Could Be Worth $1 Trillion. These 3 Stocks Give Investors Exposure Today.

Key Points

Microsoft has been a major investor in OpenAI, whose models have benefited the software leader's enterprise AI business.

Nvidia is set to deploy over 10 gigawatts of computing systems to OpenAI starting this year.

Oracle is a top cloud infrastructure partner for OpenAI and other tech leaders.

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OpenAI's ChatGPT has been one of the fastest-adopted consumer products in history. Since its launch in late 2022, weekly active users have reached nearly 1 billion. A March funding round valued the company at $852 billion. It could already be worth $1 trillion on the private market, given high investor demand to own the leading AI companies and ChatGPT's growth.

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Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has invested $13 billion in OpenAI. This investment allows the software giant access to OpenAI's models for use across its own products. This is helping drive demand for Microsoft Azure and its Copilot AI assistant.

As part of their April agreement, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner, with royalty-free access to OpenAI's frontier models through 2032. So far, this partnership has been a game changer for Microsoft. Its revenue grew 18% year over year in the recent quarter. Its AI business alone reached $37 billion on an annualized basis, more than doubling year over year.

Microsoft offers multiple models in its Foundry platform (formerly Azure AI Foundry). Anthropic's Claude and ChatGPT are seeing massive adoption in Foundry. Microsoft says the number of customers using these models doubled over the year-ago quarter.

This makes Microsoft a solid stock to benefit from demand for OpenAI's models, particularly on the enterprise side. Microsoft Azure is the second-leading cloud platform behind Amazon. The company's cloud leadership is undervalued at the moment, with the shares trading at an attractive 19 times next year's earnings estimate.

Nvidia

In September of 2025, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced it would deploy at least 10 gigawatts worth of computing systems to help OpenAI train and run its next-generation models to achieve superintelligence. As part of the deal, Nvidia said it intended to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as its products are deployed. The first phase of deployment is set for the second half of this year when Nvidia launches its next-generation Vera Rubin chips.

Nvidia's business strategy is to partner with as many AI companies as possible to accelerate the adoption of its graphics processing units (GPUs) and other products. This deal with one of the leading AI companies solidifies Nvidia's standing in the AI infrastructure supply chain.

Demand for Nvidia's data center GPUs remains incredibly strong. It reported a 85% year-over-year increase in revenue last quarter, reaching a record $82 billion. Nvidia's Blackwell GB300 chips are the benchmark for large AI workloads and have been widely deployed by the leading cloud service providers, including Microsoft.

Its upcoming Vera Rubin chips will be another major leap in performance, designed for advanced reasoning for agentic AI. The new chips are expected to start volume production in the third quarter. Analysts expect Nvidia's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 45% over the coming years. Despite these catalysts, investors can buy Nvidia stock at a forward earnings multiple of 16 on next year's earnings estimate, which is a steal.

Oracle

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is winning big deals from leading AI companies, including OpenAI, for cloud infrastructure. It also offers all the leading AI models, including ChatGPT, to its cloud customers, which is boosting demand.

Oracle's latest quarterly results showed a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $19.2 billion. The cloud infrastructure business was the standout, with revenue growing 93% year over year to $5.8 billion.

Oracle has signed large cloud deals with OpenAI, Meta Platforms, xAI, and other AI leaders, creating a massive contracted revenue backlog. Remaining performance obligations hit $638 billion last quarter, up 363% year over year.

This is the riskiest stock of the three, as Oracle has needed to issue debt to finance the build-out of additional data centers to fulfill its backlog. However, its cash from operations is soaring, reaching $32 billion on a trailing-12-month basis. Because of these growing cash flows, management said it won't need to issue any additional debt financing for the remainder of calendar 2026.

Looking ahead to next year, management expects revenue growth to accelerate to over 34% as it fulfills its backlog. This makes the stock's recent dip a compelling buying opportunity. The stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of 17 times next year's earnings estimate, which may undervalue its future growth.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.