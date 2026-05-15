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OpenAI Considers Legal Action Against Apple Over ChatGPT Launch

May 15, 2026 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OpenAI is said to be thinking about taking legal action against Apple Inc. (AAPL), claiming that the iPhone rollout of ChatGPT hasn't met expectations, as reported by Bloomberg.

The issue stems from a partnership that was announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2024, which aimed to integrate ChatGPT into Siri and the Visual Intelligence feature.

OpenAI had high hopes that this collaboration would lead to a big boost in subscriptions and greater visibility across Apple's platform. Unfortunately, it seems that OpenAI feels the integration hasn't been user-friendly and has generated far less revenue than they had hoped.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI has brought in a law firm to look at their options, which could include sending Apple a formal notice about a breach of contract. However, any legal steps are likely on hold until OpenAI finishes its current court case with Elon Musk.

There are also reports that Apple has concerns about how OpenAI handles privacy and about the company's move into hardware, especially since some former Apple executives, like Jony Ive, are involved.

This situation shines a light on Apple's complicated history with software partnerships, which includes previous disputes with companies like Google, Adobe, and Spotify.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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