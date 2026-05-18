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OpenAI Considers Legal Action Against Apple Over ChatGPT Integration

May 18, 2026 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OpenAI is looking into its legal options against Apple Inc. (AAPL) after the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices didn't boost visibility and subscriptions as hoped.

Reports suggest that OpenAI had high expectations for the partnership announced in 2024, thinking it could bring in billions by incorporating ChatGPT into Siri and Apple's visual intelligence tools.

However, they're frustrated that users have to specifically ask for ChatGPT, and it's not highlighted enough, which is likely hurting adoption and affecting their brand.

The company is currently consulting with an external law firm to weigh its options, which might include a breach-of-contract claim, though any potential action will probably be delayed until after OpenAI's ongoing legal disputes with Elon Musk are resolved.

Apple, on its end, has its own worries regarding OpenAI—like privacy concerns and the collaboration with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive on new AI hardware.

Even with the rising tensions, it seems both parties are still willing to find a way to work things out without heading to court.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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