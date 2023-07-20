OpenAI Co-Founder Ilya Sutskever Says There's No Way to Prevent AI From "Going Rogue." Here's Elon Musk's Solution.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could transform the way the world works. In some ways, this could be positive. For example, AI already is helping researchers more quickly screen molecules for new drugs. This could lead to better treatments -- and faster development of them. AI also can help many workers save time on certain tasks -- and devote their time to more rewarding ones.

But AI may have a dark side. And even some of the industry's top players are worried about it. Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of AI research lab OpenAI, is one of them. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk also has something to say about AI. Musk, another OpenAI co-founder, says there's a way to counter the risks. Let's find out more -- and what that could mean for AI investing.

The big problem

In an OpenAI blog post, Sutskever said that right now we don't have any way of stopping a superintelligent AI from "going rogue." That's a big problem -- and it could put the brakes on the technology's development and even scare away investors.

But Musk has a solution to the problem. Musk, who aims to build an artificial general intelligence (AGI), says this superintelligent system won't go against humanity if it actually learns to like humanity, according to a Fortune report. "To a superintelligence, humanity is much more interesting than not humanity," Musk said on Twitter Spaces, according to Fortune.

Musk recently launched a new AI company, called xAI, to develop an AGI. He says xAI will work with Tesla and Twitter -- and it might even speed up Tesla's work on self-driving vehicles, Reuters reported.

So how could all of this affect investors? Should we invest in this high-growth area or wait? It's important to approach AI investing as you would any other area. That means before investing, it's key to learn about the field, understand the risks, and decide whether it's something that you find compelling.

One of the big risks of AI right now is this uncertainty about how the technology will develop over time. If you can accept that risk, and you like the benefits AI might offer companies and the world, then you may consider adding some AI stocks to your portfolio today.

A wide selection of AI stocks

And here, the selection is vast. You could choose a major AI player like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a maker of chips that power AI systems. Or you might go for players you may not exactly think of as being AI stocks. Tesla could be one of them.

As mentioned, Musk may use AI to supercharge the electric vehicle maker's technology. So if AI takes off, Tesla could benefit -- and that would equal a win for shareholders.

An investment in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also is a way to buy into the AI story. Amazon uses AI throughout its business, from offering you suggestions of what to look for on its e-commerce platform to powering devices like virtual assistant Alexa. And the company's cloud computing business -- Amazon Web Services -- helps clients by offering them AI services.

Finally, one other off-the-beaten path area to search for AI stocks is in healthcare. The AI in the healthcare industry is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 47% to reach $102 billion by 2028, according to Markets and Markets.

If AI does move forward positively as Musk predicts, some healthcare stocks could soar. An example here is Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). The medical device maker is putting a focus on AI -- and already is using it throughout products like its spine analyzer, which helps surgeons predict spine surgery outcomes.

So right now, uncertainty about AI still exists. But if Elon Musk and others are able to tackle the challenges as it progresses, AI could have a bright future -- and that means investors who get in early may benefit over time.

