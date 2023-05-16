OpenAI chief concerned about AI used to compromise elections

By Diane Bartz and Zeba Siddiqui

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate panel on Tuesday the use of artificial intelligence to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern", adding that it is an area that needs regulation.

"I think we also need rules, guidelines, on what’s expected in terms of disclosure from a company providing a model," Sam Altman said about elections and AI, adding "I am nervous about it."

Speaking before Congress for the first time, Altman suggested that in general, the U.S. should consider licensing and testing requirements for development of AI models.

In written testimony, Altman advocated for licensing or registration requirements for AI with certain capabilities. That way, the U.S. can hold companies to safety standards, for instance testing systems before their release and publishing the results.

For months, companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly dexterous AI to market, throwing endless data and billions of dollars at the challenge. Some critics fear the technology will exacerbate societal harms, among them prejudice and misinformation, while others warn AI could end humanity itself.

The White House has convened top technology CEOs including Altman to address AI. U.S. lawmakers likewise are seeking action to further the technology's benefits and national security while limiting its misuse. Consensus is far from certain.

An OpenAI staffer recently proposed the creation of a U.S. licensing agency for AI, which could be called the Office for AI Safety and Infrastructure Security, or OASIS, Reuters has reported.

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O. Altman is also calling for global cooperation on AI and incentives for safety compliance.

