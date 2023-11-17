OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to step down

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Friday Sam Altman will step down as the company's chief executive officer.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said.

"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," according to OpenAI.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.