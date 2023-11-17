News & Insights

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to step down

November 17, 2023 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Friday Sam Altman will step down as the company's chief executive officer.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said.

"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," according to OpenAI.

