News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

OpenAI CEO Altman says at Davos future AI depends on energy breakthrough

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Jeffrey Dastin and Switzerland for Reuters ->

Adds quote and background from paragraph 3

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday said an energy breakthrough is necessary for future artificial intelligence, which will consume vastly more power than people have expected.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Altman said the silver lining is that more climate-friendly sources of energy, particularly nuclear fusion or cheaper solar power and storage, are the way forward for AI.

"There's no way to get there without a breakthrough," he said. "It motivates us to go invest more in fusion."

In 2021, Altman personally provided $375 million to private U.S. nuclear fusion company Helion Energy, which since has signed a deal to provide energy to Microsoft MSFT.O in future years. Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest financial backer and provides it computing resources for AI.

Altman said he wished the world would embrace nuclear fission as an energy source as well.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.