OpenAI board, Altman in talks for return of former CEO - Bloomberg News

Adds detail in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sam Altman and OpenAI's board have opened discussions with the aim of bringing back the former CEO of the artificial intelligence startup, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are happening between Altman and at least one board member, Adam D'Angelo, the report said, adding that the former CEO could return as a director on a transitional board.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft MSFT.O CEO Satya Nadella said on a CNBC interview on Monday that he was open to staff staying at OpenAI or coming to the Windows maker. He said governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change no matter where Altman ended up.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.