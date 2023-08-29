OpenAI asks court to trim authors' copyright lawsuits

By Blake Brittain

Aug 29 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the maker of the popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has asked a San Francisco federal court to dismiss parts of two lawsuits from authors including comedian Sarah Silverman who accused the company of infringing their copyrights.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI took aim at what it called "ancillary" claims in the lawsuits on Monday, telling the court that the text ChatGPT creates does not violate the authors' rights in their books.

OpenAI has also denied the authors' core allegation that the use of their books to train ChatGPT infringes their copyrights, but it did not ask the court to dismiss those claims on Monday.

Representatives for OpenAI and the authors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Two separategroups of authors filed proposed class-action lawsuits against OpenAI earlier this summer that accuse it of illegally including their books in datasets used to train ChatGPT to respond to human text prompts.

Silverman's group has also brought a related lawsuit against Meta Platforms. Others have filed similar lawsuits against companies including Google, Microsoft and Stability AI over their AI training.

OpenAI responded on Monday to the authors' allegation that the text generated by ChatGPT constitutes "derivative works" of their books that vicariously infringe their copyrights.

The company said the authors failed to demonstrate that ChatGPT's output is similar enough to their work to prove copyright infringement.

OpenAI also asked the court to dismiss the authors' related claims under state law and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The cases are Tremblay v. OpenAI Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-03223 and Silverman v. OpenAI Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-03416.

For the authors: Joseph Saveri of the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Matthew Butterick

For OpenAI: Joe Gratz of Morrison & Foerster, Andy Gass of Latham & Watkins

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

