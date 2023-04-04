US Markets
OpenAI and Italy's Data Protection Authority to hold meeting on Wednesday

April 04, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday that it would hold a meeting with representatives of OpenAI on Wednesday evening, after the authority temporarily banned the ChatGPT chatbot.

The Italian authority added that OpenAI sent a letter on Monday to express its willingness to collaborate in order to respect the European privacy rules and reach a shared solution.

Last week Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy after the Data Protection Authority temporarily banned the chatbot and launched a probe over the artificial intelligence application's suspected breach of privacy rules.

