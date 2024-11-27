OpenAI allows employees to sell $1.5B in stock to SoftBank, Reuters reports

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5B worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan’s SoftBank Group (SFTBY), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Rishabh Jaiswal, Gnaneshwar Rajan and Angela Christy.
