OpenAI against regulation of smaller AI startups - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

June 07, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - OpenAI is against regulating smaller startups in the field of artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, Chief Executive of the firm behind ChatGPT, said at a conference in India's New Delhi.

"We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger," he said, speaking at an event hosted by national daily Economic Times.

Altman is on a whirlwind tour around the world, meeting heads of states of several countries.

OpenAI has so far raised $10 billion from Microsoft MSFT.O at a valuation of almost $30 billion as it invests in building computing capacity.

