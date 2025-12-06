Open Text (TSX:OTEX) Price Target Decreased by 12.32% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Open Text (TSX:OTEX) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is a decrease of 12.32% from the prior estimate of $62.82 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.81% from the latest reported closing price of $46.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.25%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 198,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 21,150K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,033K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.03% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 11,500K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares , representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,325K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,798K shares , representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 1,231.88% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 9,612K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares , representing an increase of 55.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 165.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,027K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,262K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 29.19% over the last quarter.

